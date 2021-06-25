Track & field
Kutcher misidentified
Anthony Kutcher runs for the Waynesburg Central track & field team.
Kutcher was misidentified as a Southmoreland athlete as a 300 intermediate hurdles honorable mention selection on the 2021 Herald-Standard Boys All-Area Track & Field Team.
