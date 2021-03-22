Cross Country
Cal’s Thrush has top-10 finish
California University of Pa.’s Jonathan Thrush finished in the top 10 Saturday in the PSAC Cross Country Championship to earn PSAC First-Team honors.
Thrush finished seventh with a time of 15:37.1. Teammate Nick Bernarding earned second-team honors after he finished 24th with a time of 16:08.2.
The Vulcans’ Mason Jobe finished 30th in 16:11.9 for second-team honors.
Seton Hill’s Ben Bickerton, a Southmoreland graduate, also earned first-team honors after he finished 14th in 15:51.0.
Edinboro’s Colton Cassel led the Fighting Scots to the team title with his first-place finish in 15:15.6. Edinboro totaled an impressive 22 points for the conference team title.
Urbine earns PSAC honors
California University of Pa.’s Sydney Urbine earned second-team honors with a top-30 finish Saturday at the PSAC Cross Country Championship.
The Beth-Center graduate placed 21st overall with a time of 19:33.8.
Stefanie Parsons led Edinboro to the team title with 58 points. Parsons’ winning time was 17:31.8.
