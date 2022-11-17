Football
PSAC-West honors Vulcans
California (Pa.) had six players named to the PSAC-West Conference first team.
Noel Brouse (Sr., OT), Bryce Perkins (Sr., C), JaQuae Jackson (Jr., WR), and Anthony Beitko (Soph., PK) were named first-team offense, while Noah Dillow (Jr., LB) and Kavon Morman (Sr., DB) earned first-team defensive honors.
Eric McKan III (Soph., RB), Gerald Brown (Sr., DL), Derick Korboi (Sr., DL), Matt Tobey (Jr., LB), and Ringgold graduate Clayton Rosensteel (Fr., P) were named to the second team.
Indiana (Pa.)’s Duane Brown was named the Offensive Athlete of the Year. Seton Hill’s Jaylen McDuffie was honored as the Defensive Athlete of the Year. Gannon’s Donell Mason was the Freshman of the Year, and Indiana’s Paul Tortorella was named the Coach of the Year.
Yellow Jackets on PAC teams
Waynesburg senior running back Justin Flack earned Presidents’ Athletic Conference first-team honors for the second time in his career.
Flack was third in the conference in rushing yards (811) and yards per game (90.1). He topped the conference with 11 rushing touchdowns, 12 combined touchdowns and 8.0 points per game.
Chase Espen (Sr., OL) and Charleroi grad Dakota Romantino (Soph., WR) earned second team recognition.
Tyler Raines (Sr., QB), Belle Vernon graduate Nick Hall (Sr., RB), and Joel Zellem (Sr., DL) were honorable mention. Graduate student defensive lineman Michael McVicker earned recognition on the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
Soccer
Cal players all-district
The California (Pa.) women’s soccer team placed six players on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.
Defenders Alexandra Brooks (3.913 GPA, marketing) and Maria Miocic (3.91, marketing), midfielders Juliana Cruz (3.786, pre-dentistry), Elisabeth Engle (3.671, psychology), and Clair Mercurio (3.699, sports management), and forward Lindsie Galbreath (3.815, health science) all received academic honors. The six are now under consideration for CSC Academic All-America Teams next month.
To qualify for the academic all-district honors, student-athletes must maintain a cumulative 3.50 GPA or higher and must have played at least 50 percent of the team’s games.
