Indoor track & field
LH grad Chambers breaks Bethany school record
Laurel Highlands graduate Grace Chambers broke the school record for Bethany College in the 500-meter dash on Saturday at the Mount Union Jim Wuske College Invitational inside Peterson Fieldhouse.
Chambers, who is a sophomore, finished in fourth place with a time of 1:22.67.
The Bison return to the track this Saturday at Baldwin Wallace in the Mid-February Open at Higgens Center Fieldhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.