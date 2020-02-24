Baseball
Conte, Rohaley sweep PSAC honors
The California (Pa.) baseball team opened the spring season with the Vulcans’ Louden Conte and Zach Rohaley sweeping the PSAC West Conference honors.
Conte was honored as the Player of the Week. The California graduate had a .636 on-base percentage and .750 slugging percentage. Conte went 4-for-8 with two runs scored and three stolen bases as the Vulcans opened the season last weekend with doubleheader and single game against Wheeling. Conte had a pair of doubles, a walk and hit-by-pitch in Sunday’s loss against the Cardinals.
Rohaley was named the Pitcher of the Week based on his victory in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader. The former Wheeling pitcher struck out eight and walk one and allowed four hits in six innings of work.
Basketball
Hall, House recognized
The PSAC West Conference honored California University of Pa.’s Jermaine Hall Jr. and Luke House for their play last week in a pair of conference victories.
Hall received Athlete of the Week honors after he averaged 20.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists a game for the Vulcans. The sophomore went 14-for-21 from the field, including 7-of-11 from 3-point range. Hall had his third double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the Vulcans’ 82-69 win over Seton Hill. He scored 21 points in the win over Clarion.
House was named the Defensive Player of the Week after he pulled down a team-high 18 rebounds for the Vulcans. He also scored 15 points against Seton Hill and grabbed a season-high 13 points against Clarion.
PAC honors Alonzo, Fuller
Waynesburg sophomore forward Isaiah Alonzo was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week and sophomore center Brooke Fuller also earned Player of the Week honors.
Alonzo averaged 21.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in a pair of season-closing victories. He had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Vulcans’ overtime win at Thiel. Alonzo then scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds in victory over Bethany.
Fuller averaged 18.5 points, 15.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game for the Yellow Jackets. She had a double-double with 25 points and 21 rebounds in a 79-53 win at Thiel. The 21 rebounds was a single-game record. Fuller had her ninth double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds Saturday in a win over Bethany.
Jasper top defender
California University of Pa. junior Bianca Jasper earned PSAC West Conference Women’s Basketball Defensive Athlete of the Week honors.
Jasper averaged 7.5 rebounds and 6.0 steals a game in wins over Seton Hill and Clarion. She also averaged 16 points and 6.5 assists in the two games.
