Golf
Veno scores an ace
Joe Veno shot a hole-in-one at Duck Hollow Golf Club during the FCSGA outing on Oct. 26.
Veno used a driver to ace No. 16, a 158-yard par-3. Bob Peton, Syl Fronzcek, Joe Riskosky and George Chisnell witnessed the shot.
Friday, October 30, 2020 3:55 AM
Updated: October 30, 2020 @ 3:51 am
