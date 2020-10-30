Golf

Veno scores an ace

Joe Veno shot a hole-in-one at Duck Hollow Golf Club during the FCSGA outing on Oct. 26.

Veno used a driver to ace No. 16, a 158-yard par-3. Bob Peton, Syl Fronzcek, Joe Riskosky and George Chisnell witnessed the shot.

