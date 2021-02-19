Football
Furman played in Big 33
Jeff Craig was not the last Connellsville football player to play in the Big 33 game as stated in Friday’s story on Ky’ron Craggette playing in the 2021 contest.
Craig played in the game in 1991, followed by Marcus Furman in 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.