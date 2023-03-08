Gymnastics
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Woods has solid meet
Brynlee Woods, from Fairchance, was one of the top performers for G-Force Gymnastics in the Mountaineer Classic gymnastics meet.
Gymnasts competed at levels 2 through 10 and Excel.
Brynlee Woods scored at least 9.4 in vault (9.4), uneven bars (9.6), balance beam (9.850) and floor exercise (9.6) at the Gold level.
