Golf
Rugola leads YSU women
Uniontown graduate Danae Rugola paced Youngstown State in the season-opening golf Nittany Lion Invitational on PSU’s White Course.
The junior tied for 21st place with a career-best three-round total of 221. Rugola had two rounds of 72 on Saturday and a closing score of 77 on Sunday.
She had 12 pars and three birdies in both of Saturday’s rounds. Rugola finished with 12 pars and a birdie in the final round.
The Penguins finished 13th with a team total of 915 (305-295-315).
Vulcans win tournament
The California (Pa.) women had four top-10 finishes to win their Vulcan Invitational played at Cedarbrook Golf Course.
The Vulcans had a two-round total of 86-over 658 (326-332).
Addi Mann led the way with a third-place finish. She shot 9-over 163 (83-80).
Freshman Madelyn Myers finished 15th. The Uniontown graduate finished with a score of 27-over 170 (84-86). She closed her second round with 13 consecutive pars.
