Softball
PAC honors Petrowski
Washington & Jefferson freshman and Connellsville graduate Sydney Petrowski was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Softball Rookie of the Week for her performance last weekend. Petrowski doubled and scored the game-winning run in the Presidents’ 6-5 extra-inning win in the second game of a doubleheader against Saint Vincent. She posted the first save of her collegiate career in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday at Waynesburg.
Petrowski had a 1.75 ERA in eight innings last week.
Baseball
McCaskey top PSAC athlete
California University of Pa. junior shortstop Jacob McCaskey was honored as the PSAC West Baseball Athlete of the Week after he drove in six runs in a pair of doubleheaders over the weekend against Pitt-Johnstown.
In the second game of Friday’s doubleheader against the Mountain Cats, McCaskey finished with three hits, was hit by a pitch, drove in two runs and scored three. The shortstop belted his third career grand slam in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
PSAC recognizes Judy
Gannon junior and Belle Vernon graduate Deven Judy was named the PSAC West Baseball Pitcher of the Week for his performance over seventh-ranked Seton Hill.
Judy went the distance for the second time this season in the Golden Knights’ 5-1 victory. He struck out a game-high nine batters and scattered four hits. Judy now has nine complete games in his career, tying him for eighth all-time in Gannon history. He pushed his career strikeout total to 215, tying him for second all-time in program history.
