Track & field
PAC honors local athletes
Washington & Jefferson freshman Bre Trusler and Bethany College sophomore Grace Chambers were honored by the Presidents’ Athletic Conference for their respective performances last weekend at the Baldwin Wallace Mid-February Meet.
Trusler, a California graduate, was named the conference’s Women’s Track & Field Rookie of the Week after she finished fifth in the 400 with a time of 1:02.75, the third best in the conference this season, and was on the Presidents’ winning 1,600 relay team that finished in 4:18.38, the best time in this winter.
Chambers, a Laurel Highlands grad, was third in the 400 with a time of 1:00.95, the best in the conference this season. She also finished ninth in the 200 in 27.42 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.