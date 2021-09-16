Golf
Humbert records first ace
Bill Humbert recorded the first hole-in-one of his career during a Duck Hollow Golf League outing at Rocky Gap Golf Course in Flintstone, Maryland, on Saturday.
Humbert, 70, used an 8 iron to ace the 126-yard, par-3 12th hole. Witnessing the shot were Mark Lovey, Sam Franks and Terry Conway.
