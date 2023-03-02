Basketball
Thursday, March 2, 2023 6:07 AM
Bezjak earns 2nd-team honors
Washington & Jefferson sophomore Bryn Bezjak earned second-honors on Presidents' Athletic Conference Women Basketball All-Conference team.
The Albert Gallatin graduate averaged 11.5 points per game and scored in double figures 15 times. Bezjak scored a career-high 28 points against Allegheny. She made 34 3-point field goals, dished out 53 assists and added 39 steals.
Bethany (W.Va.) freshman and Mapletown graduate Taylor Dusenberry was named to the PAC Sportsmanship Team, as was Waynesburg freshman Aubrey Burns.
Softball
PSAC honors Henderson
California (Pa.) junior outfielder Charity Henderson was named the PSAC West Softball Athlete of the Week for her play in the opening weekend of the season.
The Southmoreland graduate had a .579 batting average with 12 RBI and seven runs scored in six games at the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Leadoff Classic. Henderson had a 1.583 OPS and four multi-hit games.
