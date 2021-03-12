Swimming
Shreve earns PAC honors
Chatham sophomore and Connellsville graduate Carlee Shreve earned All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Swimming & Diving second-team honors.
Shreve had top-8 finishes in the conference meet, placing third in the 400 freestyle relay, fourth in the 500 freestyle, 200 and 800 freestyle relays, 200 medley relay, sixth in the 200 butterfly, and eighth in the 200 freestyle.
Shreve was also named to the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
