Basketball
Burns leads Pioneers
The trio of Michelle Burns, Taylor Rinn and Taylor Kirschner led the Point Park University women to an 88-81 road victory at Ohio Christian University.
The Pioneers (4-3) avenged an earlier 78-74 loss with the road victory.
Burns nearly had a triple-double with 21 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and four steals. Rinn did have a double-double with 28 points and 14 rebounds, and Kirschner added 15 points.
Rachel Gillum paced Ohio Christian with 27 points and 21 rebounds.
