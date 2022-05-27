Golf
Boni scores an ace
Bill Boni scored a hole-in-one Tuesday at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Boni used a six hybrid to ace No. 7, a 173-yard par-3.
Ed Jarzynka, Bernie Roman and Mike Smith witnessed the shot.
Friday, May 27, 2022 1:25 AM
Updated: May 27, 2022 @ 1:16 am
