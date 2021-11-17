Wrestling
PAC honors Datz
Washington & Jefferson senior Jaden Datz was named the PAC Wrestler of the Week for the second-consecutive week.
The Southmoreland graduate went 4-0 to win the 174-pound title in the Presidents’ invitational. Datz opened with a pin, then secured back-to-back decisions to advance to the title bout to improve to 7-0 for the season.
Datz edged Lake Erie’s John Penfold, 3-2, in the championship.
