Golf
Trapuzzano scores ace
Eugene Trapuzzano, of Washington, Pa., scored a hole-in-one Saturday at Nemacolin Country Club. Trapuzzano used a 5-rescue club to ace No. 14, a 145-yard par-3, for his third career hole-in-one. Dr. Dennis Kitsko, Frank Amodio and Kevin Mollis witnessed the shot.
