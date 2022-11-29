Correction
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 12:46 am
Collier scored 396 points
Jeff Collier scored 396 points during Laurel Highlands’ inaugural boys basketball season of 1966-67. The point total listed is Sunday’s Memory Lane story was incorrect. The Herald-Standard apologizes for the error.
