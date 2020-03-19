Basketball
Seto, Fuller named All-ECAC
Washington & Jefferson junior Alie Seto and Waynesburg sophomore Brooke Fuller were the lone two Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball players named to the 2020 Division II All-ECAC teams.
Both players were honorable mention selections.
Seto, a Brownsville graduate, scored 472 points, the sixth-best total in school history, and topped 1,000 career points. She had 10 double-doubles this season, including 15 rebounds in five games. Seto had career-highs of 32 points and 21 rebounds this season.
Seto’s career numbers entering her senior season are 1,039 points, 601 rebounds, 131 steals, 88 assists and 71 blocks.
Fuller was in the top 10 in the PAC in scoring (16.1) and rebounds (8.7)
