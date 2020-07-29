Baseball
Uncommitted Player Workout
The annual Uncommitted Player Workout presented by Coach Encapera Baseball Camps will be held Thursday at Divirgilio Sports Complex in Belle Vernon from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Schools from the PSAC (NCAA Division II), PAC (NCAA Division III), AMCC (NCAA Division III), and WPCC (NJCAA Division II Junior College) have committed to attend the event. Due to COVID 19 recruiting regulations, the event this year will have showcase and instructional/camp components to allow Division II schools to attend.
The format for the workout will be: 9 a.m., Welcome, Stretching, Dynamic Warmup; 9:15, 60-yard dash, angular 60, Home to Home; 9:35, Position Player Defensive Evaluation; 10:15, Position Specific Instruction/Hitting Evaluation (Stations); 11:15, On Field Batting Practice; noon, Live at-bats off pitchers (simulated game); and 1:50, College coaches question and answer session.
Register for the 2020 Uncommitted Player Workout at www.coachencaperabaseballcamps.com. Registration closes at 4 p.m. Wednesday and the event is limited to the first 50 players to register. Pricing for the event varies by participation and positions the player works out at. For more information, contact Ryan Encapera at 412-596-3515 or ryanencapera@aol.com.
