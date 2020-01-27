Basketball
Hall receives PSAC honor
California University of Pa. sophomore Jermaine Hall Jr. was named the PSAC West Men’s Basketball Defensive Athlete of the Week for his play in a pair of conference victories.
Hall averaged 8.5 rebounds per game. He scored a season-high 15 points in the Vulcans’ 68-64 win at Gannon and followed with a game-high 10 rebounds in a 69-51 victory over Mercyhurst.
Football
McPhatter an All-American
California University of Pa. Lamont McPhatter II was named to a Don Hansen Football Gazette Second-Team All-American, the third All-America status the senior defensive back has received this season.
McPhatter finished with 58 tackles (32 solo), two interceptions, one fumble recovery and scored a pair of defensive touchdowns.
Track & field
PAC recognizes Wingeart
Waynesburg sophomore Aubrey Wingeart was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week for her performances at the SPIRE Midwest Open last weekend.
Wingeart was seventh in the mile (and the fastest Division III runner) with a time of 5:19.06. She placed 14th in the 3,000 meters with a time of 10.45.0. Both times top the conference’s performance list and has qualified for the ECAC Division III Championships in both races.
Wrestling
Constable top rookie
Waynesburg freshman Harley Constable was named the PAC Rookie Wrestler of the Week after finishing 4-0 last week.
The Albert Gallatin graduate scored his biggest win of the week when the 133-pounder upset Washington & Jefferson’s Manny Dovshek, a Bentworth grad, with a 15-7 major decision in the Yellow Jackets’ 22-21 win. Constable then went 3-0 Saturday at the Dr. Si Ostrach Meet at Case Western.
