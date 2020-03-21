Running/Walking
YRTC races rescheduled
The YRTC races (5K Run/Walk, 10K, 10-mile, half marathon) have been rescheduled to Saturday, May 30.
The races were originally scheduled for Saturday, April 11.
For runners or walkers already registered, the race committee has or will be contacting you by email or phone to check on availability for the new date. The committee will work with those already registered should a conflict arise.
Check the website (http://www.regionaltrailcorp.com/yough_river_trail/) for more details or to print out an application.
Pittsburgh Marathon canceled
The Pittsburgh Marathon has been canceled with respect to concerns due to the COVID-19 virus.
Those already registered have two options: run virtually or ask for a refund of registration fees (by April 1).
Details are available at https://www.thepittsburghmarathon.com/.
