Softball
PAC honors Hunter
Waynesburg freshman catcher Brin Hunter was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Rookie Softball Player of the Week for her play at the Fast Pitch Dreams Spring Classic last week.
Hunter batted .368 in seven games with six runs scored and two RBI. The McGuffey graduate also had no errors, 22 putouts, six assists and threw out 3-of-10 attempted steals.
