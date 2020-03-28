Wrestling
Howard earns top PSAC honors
Pitt-Johnstown senior and Jefferson-Morgan graduate Brendan Howard received PSAC Wrestling All-Conference first-team honors as the top wrestler at 125 pounds.
Gannor junior and Belle Vernon grad Jacob Dunlap earned second-team honors at 125 pounds, while Seton Hill junior and Carmichaels grad Billy Bowlen earned honorable mention honors at 197 pounds.
Kutztown junior Andrew Dunn was the PSAC Athlete of the Year. Pitt-Johnstown's Jacob Ealy was honored as the Freshman of the year, and the Mountain Cats' Pat Pecora received Coach of the Year recognition.
Soccer
Riverhounds to compete in eCup
The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC will be competing in the USL eCup: Rocket League Edition.
The Rocket League esports tournament will have 32 teams, including clubs from the USL Championship and USL League One. The group stage tournament will run from March 31 through April 10, with the knockout rounds running from April 13-25..
The Riverhounds will be represented by midfielder Kendardo Forbes, with their first match scheduled for 4 p.m. on April 1 against Rio Grande Valley FC.
Each match in the USL eCup will be streamed live on Twitch. Pittsburgh's matches can be streamed live on the Riverhounds' Twitch channel.
For more information on the USL eCup: Rocket League Edition, please visit uslchampionship.com.
