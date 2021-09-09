Soccer
PAC honors Kemp
Geneva junior goalkeeper Gabe Kemp was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his play in net last week.
The Connellsville graduate did not allow a goal for Geneva in a win and tie. Kemp had four saves in scoreless tie against Marietta last Saturday.
Golf
PSAC recognizes Mann
California University of Pa. sophomore Addi Mann was named the PSAC Women’s Golfer of the Week for finish in the Vulcan Invitational.
Mann placed third overall with a three-round total of 20-over 163 (83-80).
Volleyball
Johnson top defender
California University of Pa. middle hitter Sophia Johnson was named the PSAC Women’s Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week.
The sophomore finished with 25 blocks and 10 digs in the Fairmont State Invitational, helping the Vulcans finish with a 3-1 record.
