Football
PSAC honors Martin
California University of Pa. junior defensive back Jermal Martin Jr. was named the PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week for his strong play in the Vulcans' 42-15 victory over Seton Hill.
Martin returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown, his second of the season, and finished with seven tackles.
