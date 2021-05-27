Basketball
Burns gains CoSIDA honors
Point Park University senior Michelle Burns has been voted to the CoSIDA Academic All-America NAIA Women’s Basketball second team.
Burns, daughter of Albert Gallatin graduate Paul Burns, received second team honors for the second year in a row. Burns has a 3.98 GPA as an economic and finance major, and averaged 20.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
She was 11th in the nation in scoring average and first with 3.60 made 3-point goals per game.
The NAIA granted an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus, so Burns plans on returning next season.
