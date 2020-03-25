Track & field
Cal U athletes earn PSAC honors
Divonne Franklin headlined a group of California University of Pa. athletes to earn PSAC Indoor Track & Field All-Conference honors.
Franklin received first-team recognition in the 60-meter dash and 200. Franklin, California grad Ashley McIntosh, Alicia Collier and Tatyana Young were the first-team 1,600 relay squad.
McIntosh also earned third-team honors in the 60 hurdles. Collier was second team in the 200 and third team in the 60.
Aaliyah Lewis earned third-team recognition in the triple jump.
The Vulcans’ Krystopher Lytle earned second-team honors in the 200 and third-team recognition in the 60. Jalen Cloud was named third team in the triple jump.
Edinboro’s Stefanie Powers (Athlete of the Year), West Chester’s Caroline Lewis (Field Athlete of the Year), Shippensburg’s Leah Graybill (Freshman of the Year), and Slippery Rock’s John Papa (Coach of the Year) received the PSAC’s major awards.
West Chester’s Ralph Casper (Field Athlete of the Year) and Shippensburg’s Aaron Arp (Track Athlete of the Year), Drew Dailey (Freshman of the Year), and Dave Osanitsch (Coach of the Year) were the men’s major award winners.
