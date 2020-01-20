Basketball
Burns top 1,000 points
The Point Park women had their five-game win streak snapped Saturday with an 84-74 River States Conference loss at Ohio Christian University, but guard Michelle Burns hit a personal milestone.
The junior, whose sister Monica plays at California (Pa.), scored a game-high 22 points to reach 1,000 career points. Burns currently has 1,016 points for a career average of 14.1 points per game in 72 games.
The Pioneers slip to 2-4 in the RSC and 11-8 overall.
Point Park rebounded with a 97-60 non-conference victory Sunday over visiting University of Valley Forge. Elizabeth Forward graduate Sierra Dawson scored 14 points.
Waynesburg sweeps PAC honors
Waynesburg swept the PAC Men’s Basketball weekly honors with senior guard Frank Bozicevic taking the Player of the Week award and freshman guard Ryan Felberg the Rookie of the Week.
Bozicevic averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the Yellow Jackets in their 2-0 week. He scored a career-high 26 points in Saturday’s 76-64 win over Thiel.
Felberg averaged 12 points, 1.5 rebounds and 37.5 minutes per game in the two wins. He scored 20 points in the win over Thiel.
Wrestling
Morris and McGeary win titles
Waynesburg’s Colby Morris and Rocky McGeary won titles Saturday at the Will Abele Invitational hosted by Ursinus College.
Colby, a freshman from Waynesburg Central, won the title at 157 pounds, while McGeary captured first place at 285 pounds. The title was McGeary’s third of the season.
The pair was recognized by the conference for the invitational titles with Morris named the PAC Wrestler of the Week and McGeary receiving Rookie of the Week honors.
Dovshek records fall in loss
Washington & Jefferson’s rally fell short in a 24-23 Presidents’ Athletic Conference loss at Thiel Thursday night, but three local wrestlers did their part for the Presidents.
Bentworth graduate Hunter Neely started the Presidents’ rally with a 12-2 major decision at 174 pounds. Southmoreland’s Jaden Datz followed with an 11-5 decision at 184 pounds, cutting W&J’s deficit to 21-11.
Trailing by seven heading into the final bout, Bentworth’s Manny Dovshek secured a pin in 2:21 at 125 pounds to close out the conference match.
Track & field
Henderson top PAC rookie
Waynesburg freshman Katherine Henderson was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Track & Field Rookie of the Week for her performance last Saturday at the Pioneer Open hosted by Marietta College.
Henderson tied for eighth in the high jump (4-9¾, 1.47 meters) and 13th in the long jump with a leap of 15-2 (4.62 meters), the fourth-best effort in the conference this indoor season.
