Softball
Cal's Barron honored
California University of Pa.'s Kelsey Barron was named the PSAC Western Division Pitcher of the Week for her performance last Saturday.
Barron allowed only only hit in a complete-game victory in the second game of a doubleheader against Clarion. Barron allowed one earned run and held the Golden Eagles to just two runners in the 9-1 win. The junior didn't walk a batter and retired the first nine batters of the game in order.
