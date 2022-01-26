Swimming
OAC honors Hamilton
John Carroll junior Gwyneth Hamilton was honored as the Ohio Athletic Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Week for her performance against Baldwin Wallace.
The conference honor is the first for the Laurel Highlands graduate.
Hamilton won the 50 freestyle in 25.44 seconds and 100 freestyle in 57.17 seconds. She capped her strong individual performance with a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:04.24.
Hamilton was also on the victorious 200 freestyle relay.
