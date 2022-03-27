Track & field
ACC honors Wiltrout
University of North Carolina graduate student Madison Wiltrout has been recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference as the Women’s Field Performer of the Week.
The Connellsville graduate broke her school record in the javelin on her first throw of the outdoor season when she hit 184-1 (56.12 meters). The throw is the longest in the nation so far.
Quarzo has solid run
North Carolina State sophomore Gionna Quarzo placed sixth in the 10,000-meter run last week in the Raleigh Relays.
The Brownsville graduate finished sixth in the race with a time of 33:32.77, the sixth-fastest time in the country to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.