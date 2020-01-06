Wrestling
Neely wins 100th match
Washington & Jefferson senior Hunter Neely won his 100th career match Saturday at the Waynesburg Invitational.
The Bentworth graduate secured his historic victory wrestling at 174 pounds, two weight classes up from his normal competitive 157-pound weight class. Neeley is the sixth President wrestler to reach the century mark in wins.
Neeley lost to Jamestown Community College’s Dan Torres in the championship bout, 3-2, after victories over Lake Erie’s Paul Scaramuzzino, Apprentice’s David McElravy Jr., and Trinity’s Isaiah Bailey.
Teammate Jaden Datz, a Southmoreland grad, placed fifth after posting a 4-2 mark.
PAC honors Yellow Jackets
Waynesburg freshmen Rocky McGeary and Harley Constable were honored by the Presidents’ Athletic Conference as the top wrestlers of the week.
McGeary was named the Wrestler of the Week after he reached the 285-pound final in both the Long Island Open and Waynesburg Invitational. He won the title at Long Island with a 3-2 overtime win over LIU Post’s Maguire Horl and placed second in Waynesburg after a 5-1 loss to Adrian’s Isaiah Espinoza.
Constable, an Albert Gallatin graduate, was named the Freshman of the Week after he placed sixth Saturday in the Waynesburg Invitational at 133 pounds.
