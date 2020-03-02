Track & field
Cal relay wins PSAC title
The California (Pa.) 1,600 relay team finished first at the PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championship at the conference meet held at Edinboro.
California graduate Ashley McIntosh, Alicia Collier, Divonne Franklin and Tatyana Young won the league title in 3:59.13.
Franklin was named the Outstanding Track Athlete of the meet after she won three titles, set two championship and facility records, broke a PSAC record, established two new school records and hit two NCAA provisional marks.
Franklin finished first in the 60 and 200. She broke a number of records with her time of 24.66 in the 200. She did the same with her winning time of 7.55 seconds in the 60.
Jalen Cloud finished third in the triple jump with a school record distance of 14.47 meters (47-5¾). Kristopher Lytle also received All-PSAC honors in the 60 (third place) and 200 (second place).
