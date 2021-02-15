Basketball
Seto posts double-double
Brownsville graduate Alie Seto posted a double-double Saturday in Washington & Jefferson’s 72-53 Presidents’ Athletic Conference victory over visiting Westminster.
Seto finished with 17 points, including 13 in the second half, and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Presidents (3-0, 3-0).
PAC honors Robinson
Waynesburg freshman guard Avery Robinson was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Week for her play last week for the Yellow Jackets.
Robinson averaged 18.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, and scored a game-high 23 points in last Saturday’s loss at Saint Vincent. Robinson went 9-of-10 from the field and made all four 3-point attempts.
