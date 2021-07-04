Conte, Riggle earn academic honors
California University of Pa.'s Louden Conte and Nick Riggle were selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team.
The graduates are both now eligible for consideration on the CoSIDA Academic All-America Teams that will be announced later this month.
A student-athlete must maintain a cumulative 3.30 GPA or higher and must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at their institution to qualify for academic all-district honors. Nominees also must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team's games at their nominated position and pitchers must have worked at least 10.0 innings. The district consists of all schools in the PSAC, Mountain East Conference (MEC) and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA).
Conte, who graduated from California Area, received All-PSAC West First-Team honors in his third year as the starting third baseman. Conte completed his bachelor's degree in business administration and a minor in management in May 2020 and will pursue a second degree in exercise science. Conte has a 3.50 cumulative GPA and will use his final year of eligibility in 2022.
Riggle is the first player in program history to earn the academic honors three times in a career. He finished his career tied for the all-time school record with 23 wins and ranked second with 261.0 innings pitched.
Riggle, who exhausted his seasons of eligibility, is currently pursuing a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in management and holds a 3.66 GPA in graduate school.
