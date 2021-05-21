Track & field
Lady Falcons’ relay correction
The Brownsville girls 400 relay altered the lineup race day that finished eighth Wednesday at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships.
The quartet of Malaree Duggan-Hudock, Emily Dillinger, Aziya Dade and Bethany Fisher, Kaila McCormick finished with a time of 52.67 seconds.
