Golf
Cal pair honored by PSAC
California University of Pa. senior Ryan Smith and sophomore Rachel Wilson were chosen to the PSAC all-conference golf teams.
Smith earned first-team honors for the third-straight season, the first golfer in the program’s history to be so honored. He led the Vulcans with a career-best average of 74.9 over five events in the fall season.
He tied his career-best round of 3-under 69 at The Griffin Invitational in October. Smith also finished with a three-round school record of 20 birdies. He finished the fall season tied for 18th in the PSAC Championships.
Wilson was named to the second team, earning her first all-conference honors after she was named the PSAC Freshman of the Year in 2019. She posted a scoring average of 82.5, second-best on the team. Wilson finished tied for 14th in the PSAC Championships last fall for her best finish.
