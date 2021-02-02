Basketball
Burns scores 25 for Point Park
Michelle Burns scored a team-high 25 points Saturday, but the Point Park women lost on the road at the University of Rio Grande, 108-106.
Rio Grande scored the final four points of the game for the victory.
Burns made 5-of-9 3-pointers and dished out seven assists.
