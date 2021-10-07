Volleyball
PSAC recognizes Lynch
California University of Pa. junior Kelly Lynch was named the PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week for her play last week.
The libero finished with 16 digs and two aces in Tuesday’s 3-1 win against Seton Hill. Lynch tied a season-high with 24 digs and added seven assists in Friday’s 3-1 win at Slippery Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.