Basketball
NCAC recognizes Youdell
Allegheny freshman guard Zoe Youdell was honored as the North Coast Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year.
The Connellsville graduate averaged 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 16 conference games. Youdell led the Gators with 305 points and scored in double figures 16 times, including 20 or more points three times. She also had four double-doubles.
She played in all 26 regular season games, averaging 11.7 points per game. Youdell grabbed a second-best 152 rebounds and her 113 field goals made was second on the team. Her 126 free throws attempted led the Gators with no other player topping 100.
