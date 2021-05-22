Baseball
Bonadio named to first team
Connellsville graduate and Pitt-Greensburg junior Brody Bonadio was named First Team All-AMCC as a utility player.
Bonadio started all 28 games for the Bobcats with 16 at shortstop, six at second base and six in centerfield. He batted .353 with one home run and 18 RBIs, and led the team in runs (29) and stolen bases (9). Bonadio also had a team-high 13 multiple-hit games.
The Panthers had two other local players turn in fine seasons. Albert Gallatin graduate Jace Cappellini hit .330 with a team-high 26 RBIs and tied for second on the team with nine doubles. He was the only other player besides Bonadio to start all 28 games. Elizabeth Forward graduate Dylan DeRoss hit .375 and tied for the team lead in home runs with two.
