Indoor track & field
Chambers wins PAC title
Bethany College sophomore and Laurel Highlands graduate Grace Chambers won the 400-meter dash last Thursday in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships at Youngstown State University.
Chambers edged Westminster’s Haley Moore for first place in a time of 1:00.37. Moore finished in 1:00.47. Chambers was the runner-up in the 200 to teammate Shaylyn Gower after finishing in 26.74.
Softball
NEC honors Bezjak
Albert Gallatin graduate and St. Francis University (Pa.) sophomore Ally Bezjak was named the Northeast Conference Player of the Week on Feb. 18 after hitting .417 with one home run, a double, two triples and had seven RBI.
The sophomore first baseman hit a two-run homer against Bucknell and had a triple against Harvard. Bezjak recorded 28 chances without an error in the week, and her stretching at first base ensured outs on 50-of-50 plays.
Basketball
Seto’s strong effort
The Washington & Jefferson women came up short by a basket Saturday in a 54-52 loss to Grove City in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship on Saturday.
But, Brownsville graduate Alie Seto had another outstanding effort for the Presidents (18-10) with 25 points and 15 rebounds, her 10th double-double of the season. Seto had double-doubles in all three tournament games, averaging 25.3 points and 15.3 rebounds per game.
Burns named all-conference
Point Park junior Michelle Burns was named to the All-River States Conference first-team for the second-straight year.
Burns was the only player in the conference to rank in the Top 10 in scoring (7th, 15.8 ppg), assists (4th, 4.2 apg), and made 3-pointers. The guard led the conference with her school-record 81 made 3-pointers. Burns shot 37.9 percent from 3-point range, fourth-best in the conference.
Burns has 1,191 career points, which is tied for 11th place in program history.
Baseball
Miller top pitcher
Waynesburg senior Mason Miller was named the PAC Pitcher of the Week after throwing a complete game in the Yellow Jackets’ season-opening 8-2 win over Ohio Northern.
Miller allowed only four hits in the victory, striking out 11 and walking three. The only runs allowed came on a two-run home run in the seventh inning.
