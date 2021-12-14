Track & field
Frazier’s Shaporka honored
Geneva freshman and Frazier graduate Kendall Shaporka was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Track & Field Rookie of the Week.
Shaporka placed 12th in the 400 with a time of 1:05.55 last Friday at the Youngstown State Collegiate Holiday Classic. Her time is the second-fastest to date in the conference. She also finished 16th in the 200 with a time of 28.74 seconds.
Basketball
Cal’s Terrell recognized
California University of Pa. junior forward Dejah Terrell was honored as the PSAC West Conference Women’s Athlete of the Week.
Terrell scored 32 points in the Vulcans’ 64-41 win over Bowie State. She also finished with seven rebounds, three block shots, a steal and one assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.