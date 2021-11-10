Wrestling
Local athletes honored
Southmoreland graduate Jaden Datz and Waynesburg Central alum Caleb Morris were recently honored as Wrestler of the Week for their performances.
Datz, a senior at Washington & Jefferson, posted a 3-0 record at 174 pounds in the season-opening Lycoming Invitational to earn top Presidents’ Athletic Conference honors. Datz had an 11-5 win over York’s Jake Hipps, a 7-3 victory against Otterbein’s Kyle De Moss, and a 13-3 major decision over Lycoming’s Joseph Garcia.
Morris, a sophomore at Pitt-Johnstown, won the opening PSAC weekly honor after he pinned West Liberty’s Marcus Jean-Battiste at 6:19 at 149 pounds to provide the key points in the Mountain Cats’ 23-14 win over the fifth-ranked Hilltoppers. Morris transferred to Pitt-Johnstown before the 2020-21 season.
