Baseball
Cal’s Brogan top player
California University of Pa. junior outfielder Patrick Brogan was named the PSAC West Conference Baseball Athlete of the Week for his play in last weekend’s series against Indiana (Pa.).
Brogan finished with a .467 batting average, .733 slugging percentage, .529 on-base percentage, seven RBI and five runs scored over the four-game series. He drove in at least one run in each of the four games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.