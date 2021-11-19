Volleyball
PSAC honors Howard, Moehring
California University of Pa.’s Chelsea Howard and Sarah Moehring earned conference post-season accolades.
Howard, a junior, and Moehring, a senior, were named to the PSAC West All-Conference second team.
Gannon’s Lauren Sampson was honored as the Athlete of the Year. Clarion’s Snider was named the Rookie of the Year, and Edinboro’s Missy Soboleski was the Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.