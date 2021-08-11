Golf
Schmidt scores ace
Bill Schmidt, of California, Pa., recorded the third hole-in-one of his career on July 21 at Reserve Run Golf Course in Poland, Ohio. Schmidt used an A-wedge to ace No. 15, a 121-yard, par-3 hole. Witnesses were J.R. Volpe and Dan Doherty.
Norman sinks hole in one
Dr. Bob Norman Jr. sank a hole in one on July 29 at Carmichaels Golf Course. Norman recorded the ace on No. 16, a 136-yard, par-3 hole. His shot was witnessed by Mike Salanick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.