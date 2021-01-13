Basketball
Burns breaks 3-point record
Michelle Burns needed four 3-point goals entering Tuesday’s game against visiting Ohio Christian University to break the program’s career record, and exited with five to set Point Park University’s career mark in a 78-74 loss.
Burns scored 29 points and tied the record previously held by Tyra James of 201 3-point field goals with three in the first half. She hit the record-breaking 3-pointer late in the third quarter.
The Pioneers’ Taylor Rinn finished with 16 points and 19 rebounds.
Rachel Bolyard scored a game-high 37 points for Ohio Christian.
